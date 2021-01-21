Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.07

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.07 and traded as high as $152.16. Kadant shares last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 48,703 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

