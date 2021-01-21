Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 322.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

