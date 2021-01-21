Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 6,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96.

On Monday, December 28th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 418,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,663. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

