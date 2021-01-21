Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Up 6.2%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.25. 468,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 263,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a market cap of $359.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kaleyra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

