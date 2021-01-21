KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 73.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. KARMA has a total market cap of $675,310.37 and $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 89.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 174.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004221 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00088895 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

