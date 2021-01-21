Kava 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00118551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006048 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005119 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00022208 BTC.
About Kava
According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “
Buying and Selling Kava
