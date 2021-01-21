Kava 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00118551 BTC.
  • Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC.
  • Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.
  • Helium (HNT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004778 BTC.
  • Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006048 BTC.
  • Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000248 BTC.
  • Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC.
  • Energi (NRG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005119 BTC.
  • Divi (DIVI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000071 BTC.
  • Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00022208 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/

and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.