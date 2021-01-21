Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.31

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $9.71. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 348 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KWHIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.
