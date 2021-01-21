KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 564.17 ($7.37).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research note on Monday.

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 761.60 ($9.95) on Monday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.20 ($9.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 672.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 599.32. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

