Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

