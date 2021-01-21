KeeperDAO (ROOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $324.35 or 0.01061206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00125959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00292392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069274 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

