KekCoin Price Tops $0.0035 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. KekCoin has a total market cap of $37,847.01 and $8.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 57.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00120388 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001504 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008908 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About KekCoin

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kekcoin is a peer-to-peer proof-of-stake cryptocurrency created to serve the Internet community. Segregated witness support makes Kekcoin one of the most advanced PoS cryptocurrencies on the market. Kekcoin aims to be a revolutionary advancement in meme technology and strives to fund projects that align with the will of Kek. Kekcoin wishes to expand the global awareness of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology by funding curation and dissemination of dank original content. The Kekcoin Core team wishes for this to be a community-driven project. This is an open-source project, and community contributions are welcomed at every opportunity! “

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

