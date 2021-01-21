Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Down 2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 728,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,092,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.