Kemacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,548.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 134.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

