Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,056 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $245.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

