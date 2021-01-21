Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 56,257 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 125.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

