Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $350.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

