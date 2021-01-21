Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 170,562 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 168,873.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,562 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $97.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.