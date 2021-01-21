Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,196 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.08 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

