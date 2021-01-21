Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 45,106 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,106 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

