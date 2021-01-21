Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 83,149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.