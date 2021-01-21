Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

