Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 226,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 89,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

