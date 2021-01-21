Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $192.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

