Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

