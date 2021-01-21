Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,826,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $218.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

