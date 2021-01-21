Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.