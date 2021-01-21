Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,398 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

