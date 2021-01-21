Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 241,921 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,921 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.