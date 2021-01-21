Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 42,482 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

