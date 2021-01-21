Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,121 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

