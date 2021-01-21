Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32,449.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $741.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

