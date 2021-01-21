Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 66.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 130,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $201.09. The company had a trading volume of 163,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,084. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $201.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.