Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,409 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.68. 112,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,760. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

