Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

