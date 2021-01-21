Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,504 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.94. The stock had a trading volume of 586,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.07 and its 200 day moving average is $267.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

