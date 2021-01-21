Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.83% of Veru worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 142.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 15,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,956. The firm has a market cap of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

