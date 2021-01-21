Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

SBUX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 217,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.