Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in NIKE by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in NIKE by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 45,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

