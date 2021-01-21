Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 2.54% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 78 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,420. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

