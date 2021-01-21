Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 366,705 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 6,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,676. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

