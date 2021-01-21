Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 832.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.54. 31,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,257. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

