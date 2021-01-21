Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.50. 223,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

