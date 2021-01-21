Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 786,408 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

