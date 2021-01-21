Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,693 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. 20,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,010. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.