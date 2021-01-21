Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $546.22. 249,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.