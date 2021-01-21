Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average is $238.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.