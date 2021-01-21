Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.52. 551,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,062. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $149.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32.

