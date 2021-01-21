Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,384 shares of company stock valued at $44,414,421. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

