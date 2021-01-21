Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $201.43. 121,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

