Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 18.61% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:SNUG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

